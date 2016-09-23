Family rift mars Bobbi Kristina’s funeral

Whitney Houston died in a hotel bathtub in early 2012. The coroner in Los Angeles deemed it an accidental drowning, but heart disease and cocaine use were contributing factors.

In past media interviews, Leolah Brown has said she believes Pat Houston is taking advantage of the dual tragedies for personal financial gain.

“It’s not over,” she said Saturday. “It’s just begun.”

Notable attendees at the service included rhythm and blues singer Monica and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed. Bobby Brown also was spotted.

About 50 to 60 fans and onlookers showed up.

Maria Corkern, an elementary school teacher, planted herself in a chair to watch the proceedings.

“I’m a huge R&B fan,” Corkern said. “And I have a 23-year-old daughter, so my heart goes out to this family. Aside from the media circus, someone is burying their daughter today, and I can’t imagine that.”

Artelia Martin of Atlanta drove up to Alpharetta to pay her respects. “I feel like she’s at peace,” Martin said of Bobbi Kristina. “She’s with her mom.”

As an airline customer service agent, Martin said she got to escort Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown and Bobbi Kristina Brown several times through the airport. “They were very nice,” she said.

The families held a wake Friday at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, which reportedly was attended by Whitney's mother, Cissy Houston, and Bobby Brown.

Various news reports said Bobbi Kristina’s body is going to be flown to New Jersey for a burial service Monday. She will be buried next to her mother, the reports said.