Drivers’ licenses suspended two years late

Drivers whose licenses should have been suspended two years ago are only now getting punished.
Woodstock Police Chief David Bores took responsibility for a data entry error that prevented 6,000 traffic cases from being sent from municipal court to the state, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Many of those cases involved minor offenses, but some should have resulted in license suspensions. The caseload dates to 2008.
"We are working closely with the Department of Driver Services to ensure that appropriate measures are taken so that no convicted violator is punished twice for their original offense," Bores told Channel 2.
A court clerk who attended training recently discovered the error.
"As soon as we became aware of the issue we had to correct it -- we did correct it," Leah O'Donnell, Woodstock's court services coordinator, told Channel 2. "We're doing all we can to make sure this doesn't happen again in the future."
Drivers whose licenses should have been suspended before are being notified now. They will not be able to evade the suspension, officials said.
