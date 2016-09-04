BreakingNews
4 injured after gun discharges inside Walmart in Clayton County
ajc logo
X

Contractor chosen for major overhaul of I-285/Ga. 400 interchange

Nov. 14, 2012 - Atlanta, Ga: During rush hour, traffic backs up on GA 400 going north toward the interchange with I-285 on a Wednesday afternoon. The Ga. 400/I-285 interchange is the one project singled out by Gov. Nathan Deal as a transportation project priority. JASON GETZ / JGETZ@AJC.COM

Combined ShapeCaption
Nov. 14, 2012 - Atlanta, Ga: During rush hour, traffic backs up on GA 400 going north toward the interchange with I-285 on a Wednesday afternoon. The Ga. 400/I-285 interchange is the one project singled out by Gov. Nathan Deal as a transportation project priority. JASON GETZ / JGETZ@AJC.COM

Local News
By Andria Simmons
Dec 10, 2015

A plan to alleviate traffic congestion on two of metro Atlanta’s busiest interstates achieved a key milestone Thursday with the state’s hiring of a firm to design and build the new I-285/Ga. 400 interchange — one of the most expensive road projects in state history.

The state transportation board on Thursday selected North Perimeter Contractors to helm the project at a cost of $460 million, bringing the revised total for the project to $679 million. That price tag is significantly below the state’s initial cost estimate of $1.1 billion for the new interchange.

More importantly for the more than 400,000 drivers who commute through the area every day, the vote is a huge step toward getting shovels moving on the project three years after Gov. Nathan Deal made it his top transportation priority.

“Today our state has taken another step in the right direction to facilitate much needed relief to commuters and area businesses,” Deal said in a statement.

Still, the relief the I-285/Ga. 400 will bring is four years away with construction not expected to be completed until June 2020.

ExploreFrom 2021: Metro Atlanta, get ready for a decade of major road construction

The new interchange will resemble the I-85/I-285 interchange, better known as Spaghetti Junction, only with a slightly smaller footprint and four flyover bridges instead of five.

In addition, two-lane access roads will be constructed along I-285 from Roswell Road to Ashford-Dunwoody Road, and along Ga. 400 from Glenridge Connector to Spalding Drive.

GDOT has said that during the three-year period while construction is ongoing, the public will probably have to contend with evening and weekend lane closures, and perhaps even occasional workday lane closures. However, much of the work can be done outside of the lanes of traffic.

Once complete, the project is expected to be a boon for business, since it will help keep freight moving through what is now a major bottleneck.

“This project will be a wonderful case study to show Georgians how major infrastructure improvements on the opposite side of the state can have a positive economic impact on their communities,” said Seth Millican, a spokesman for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. “This project will be of critical importance to the state’s freight network as we look to the deepening of the Savannah Harbor and exponential increase in freight activity around the state.”

The business community was a major backer of the project, with the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (a self-taxing business district) chipping in $10.5 million.

Yvonne Williams, president of the Perimeter CIDs, said the organization had been advocating for improvements to the interchange for 12 years.

The vote doesn’t mean it’s a done deal. It means negotiations will proceed with North Perimeter Contractors and, if all goes as planned, a final contract will be inked in April.

The total cost was initially projected to be $1.1 billion. It was not immediately clear how the low bidders were able to shave so much off the tab.

In a public-private partnership deal such as this, design details from proposals are kept secret during contract negotiations since they contain proprietary information. The confidentiality is necessary in case the deal falls through and the state winds up contracting with another group, said GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry.

A brief summary of the proposal available online indicated that the design proposed by North Perimeter Contractors would reduce the need for steel spans (part of the flyover bridge structure) by half, saving construction time and maintenance costs. The team is a partnership between contractor Ferrovial Agroman US Corp and engineering firms The Louis Berger Group and Neel-Schaffer.

They have proposed to begin construction in February 2017. Details of the all the design proposals will be disclosed after the contract is officially awarded.

The $834 million reversible toll lanes currently being constructed along I-75 and I-575 in Cobb and Cherokee counties remains the state’s most costly road project to date.

Timeline for Georgia 400 / I-285 Project

2012 — Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal singled out the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange as his top transportation priority after metro Atlanta voters rejected a regional transportation sales tax, known as TSPLOST.

May 2014 – State Transportation Board frees up enough money to move forward with the project and sets a schedule for a design build finance contract.

November 2014 – GDOT issues requests for qualified bidders

February 2015 - Qualified teams shortlisted

July 2015 - Requests for proposals released to shortlisted teams

September 2015 - Proposals received

October 2015 Public hearings held, no negative comments received

Dec. 10, 2015 Apparent best value proposer selected and board votes to move forward with negotiations

April 2016 Georgia Department of Transportation and developer to execute final contract

For more information about the I-285/SR 400 interchange reconstruction, including summaries of each team’s proposal, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/BS/Projects/I285SR400.

For more information about the I-285/SR 400 interchange reconstruction, including summaries of each team’s proposal, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/BS/Projects/I285SR400.

About the Author

Editors' Picks
Gridlock Guy: Traffic pacing has gotten out of hand8h ago
Atlanta kingpin sentenced to federal prison for leading major drug syndicate
Braves have difficult options with Marcell Ozuna after arrest
20h ago
GBI: 18-year-old shot by police after drug deal in SW Atlanta
6h ago
GBI: 18-year-old shot by police after drug deal in SW Atlanta
6h ago
4 injured after gun discharges inside Walmart in Clayton County
40m ago
The Latest
Metro Atlanta housing market cools in July
New Beltline project in southwest Atlanta to include affordable housing
Henry considering short-term rental ordinance for county
Featured
Assembly Studios is currently in a massive buildout that should be finished by June 2023. This was taken on August 11, 2022. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Braves have difficult options with Marcell Ozuna after arrest
20h ago
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top