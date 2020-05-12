Clayton using schools, minority voices to boost census participation

And as the census form has moved online, about one-fifth of county residents don’t have access to the internet in their homes or are limited to dial-up connections.

Clayton had a response rate of 51.9%, according to Tuesday afternoon census figures. That is the lowest in metro Atlanta. About 71.3% of Clayton residents mailed back census forms in 2010.

Elite Scholars Academy students Tiffany Pham and Evelyn Tello spoke of the importance of completing the census during the town hall, speaking directly to their communities in Vietnamese and Spanish respectively.

“I know a big barrier is translation and the census website does have the Vietnamese translation,” Pham said. “This funding is essential to the programs that run our county. We really want to ask everyone to reach out to 10 people that you know.”

Cathy Yang Liu, a professor and chairwoman of the department of public management and policy at Georgia State University, said minority communities are often undercounted and the change to an online census instead of the traditional paper questionnaire has already presented more difficulties for those who don’t have access to computers or the internet.

Add to that concerns of exposure among those who are not legal residents and it’s easy to see how the vote can come up short, she said.

“It is critical to assure respondents that this information is confidential,” she said.

Metro Atlanta census response rates:

Clayton, 51.9%

Cobb, 61.6%

DeKalb, 56.5%

Fayette, 70.5%

Fulton, 54.3%

Gwinnett, 62.4%

Henry, 62.5%

State average, 54.7%

Source: Census Bureau