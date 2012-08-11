Another Georgia homeowner getting a visit from ‘Extreme Makeover’

A lucky homeowner in Augusta will get a remodel thanks to ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
The show, hosted by Ty Pennington, selected Evans-based Bill Beazley Homes to do the work in December, the Augusta Chronicle reported on its website Thursday.
Last February, the program redid the home of a rural Georgia high school football coach who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease.
The emotional home makeover program with Greenville High coach Jeremy Williams aired in May.
About the Author
Editors' Picks