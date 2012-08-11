Hamburger icon
Another Georgia homeowner getting a visit from ‘Extreme Makeover’

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Nov 12, 2010

A lucky homeowner in Augusta will get a remodel thanks to ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

The show, hosted by Ty Pennington, selected Evans-based Bill Beazley Homes to do the work in December, the Augusta Chronicle reported on its website Thursday.

Last February, the program redid the home of a rural Georgia high school football coach who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease.

The emotional home makeover program with Greenville High coach Jeremy Williams aired in May.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

