Alpharetta Farmers Market moves downtown

The farmers market will have no more than 75 vendors, which is 25 fewer than last year, to allow for more spacing due to the pandemic, a statement said. Tents will be set up on both sides of North and South Broad streets and visitors will be able to walk one-way down each road.

Alpharetta Business Association hosts the farmers market. Its safety measures requires vendors and volunteers to wear face masks. Vendor booth areas will be marked to control social distancing as customers wait in lines, the statement said. And hand sanitizer will be available throughout the market space.