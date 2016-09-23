DeKalb CEO May addresses corruption investigation and stadium deal

May said he was upset that the special investigators broadly called the government “rotten to the core,” and he wants specific recommendations for reform in a final report this month. The investigators, whom May hired in March, had requested more time.

“We want to protect the integrity of our county operations and county government,” May said during a press conference. “I still think that (special investigation) was the right thing to do. I’m not changing from that posture, but we have to move forward.”