2017 Atlanta Voter Guide

Where to vote: Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website for voting locations, sample ballots, voter info, more.

Information about local elections can also be found on the free “GA SOS” app for your smartphone via iTunes or Google Play for Android.

Do I need ID?

Georgia requires voters to show photo identification, which can include a Georgia driver’s license, even if it’s expired; a state-issued voter identification card; a valid U.S. passport; or a valid U.S. military photo ID.

No "ballot selfies" are allowed at the polls, so wait to snap a photo until you're outside. It is illegal in Georgia to take pictures of a ballot or voting equipment, but the Secretary of State Office has said it has seen voters in previous elections post "ballot selfies" on social media — something that could get you in trouble with the law.

