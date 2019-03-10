X

2017 Atlanta Voter Guide

Nov. 7, 2017 is Election Day. The AJC voter guide has information about candidates and where to vote. Check back after the polls close for complete Election Results. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

News | March 10, 2019

Note: This article is from 2017.

To find the guide to the November 2020 Voter Guide for Atlanta, use this link:

ExploreAtlanta Voter Guide 2020

We asked candidates running in this month’s city, school and municipal elections to explain why you should vote for them. In addition to asking them questions about their experience and their stand on prominent issues, we asked some candidates to tell us which television character with whom they most identify. See where candidates stand on important issues, and who has a lot in common with Batman.

Poll hours on Tuesday, Nov. 7: Most polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In the city of Atlanta, they will be open an extra hour, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where do I vote? Visit the Georgia Secretary of State voter page for voting locations, sample ballots, voter info, more.

Now: Live Election Day updates from the AJC newsroom

Tonight: AJC will post complete election results after the polls close

Information about local elections can also be found on the free “GA SOS” app for your smartphone via iTunes or Google Play for Android.

Do I need ID?

Georgia requires voters to show photo identification, which can include a Georgia driver’s license, even if it’s expired; a state-issued voter identification card; a valid U.S. passport; or a valid U.S. military photo ID.

No "ballot selfies" are allowed at the polls, so wait to snap a photo until you're outside. It is illegal in Georgia to take pictures of a ballot or voting equipment, but the Secretary of State Office has said it has seen voters in previous elections post "ballot selfies" on social media — something that could get you in trouble with the law.

Elsewhere: Governor’s race in Virginia, Prescription Drug price relief referendum in Ohio

