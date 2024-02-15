News

LIVE: Vice presidential debate from CBS News

Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz will meet Tuesday in the lone vice presidential debate of the 2024 election, hosted by CBS News in New York. The 90-minute debate will start at 9 p.m. EDT. It’s being moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Watch the live video below:

MORE COVERAGE:

» What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate

» JD Vance postpones campaign stops in Georgia because of Hurricane Helene

» Tim Walz has an urgent message about gun violence after the Georgia school shooting

Stay with AJC.com for updates.

AJC Watch Now

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Walz and Vance will meet in their first and possibly only vice presidential debate27m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

How to watch the vice presidential debate between Walz and Vance
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Walz has experience on a debate stage pinning down an abortion opponent's shifting...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Impact of chemical fire grows far beyond Rockdale
With Southeast reeling from Helene, another storm being tracked
LIVE: Gwinnett officials address concerns on haze, smell reported by residents
Featured
Placeholder Image

Helene aftermath: Ga. death toll at 25; more than 370K still without power
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Rockdale County ends shelter-in-place order
As his 100th birthday nears, Jimmy Carter’s life is quiet and marked by routine