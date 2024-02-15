Breaking: President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial
News

LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks at Everytown’s Gun Sense University

President Joe Biden speaks at the annual gun violence prevention conference in Washington, DC. The conference brings together gun violence survivors and advocates for training on organizing efforts.

More coverage:

» Vine City leaders plea for more support in midst of ‘daily’ gun violence

» Biden and gun control advocates want to flip an issue long dominated by the NRA

» Who gets to claim self-defense in shootings? Airman’s death sparks debate over race and gun rights

» Atlanta homicides drop 21% after focus on combating guns and gangs

» From 2023: U.S. gun deaths among children up 50% in recent years, study finds

» From 2022: What Georgians think about guns

Stay with AJC.com for updates on the latest developments on this story

AJC Watch Now

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun...12m ago

Credit: Fletcher Page

In Athens, youth shootings galvanize efforts to combat gang violence

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Gold star: Clayton teachers may get $2,500 bonus for perfect attendance

Credit: Carl Juste / cjuste@miamiherald.com

Q&A with Alphonso David, lawyer for Fearless Fund, after court loss

Credit: Carl Juste / cjuste@miamiherald.com

Q&A with Alphonso David, lawyer for Fearless Fund, after court loss

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fernbank Science Center slated for planetarium upgrades, new exhibits
The Latest

Credit: John McDonnell/AP

A.M. ATL: Seriously, what’s up with the Braves?
Trump courts voters in Indianapolis for Southern Baptist Convention
A.M. ATL: The mayor vs. MARTA
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia Tech, ACC officials react to death of Homer Rice, longtime athletic director
With Cross Keys change, 13 high schools have Indians as mascot
Georgia Bulldogs contemplate life without Charlie Condon