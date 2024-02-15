News

LIVE: Bidens host the White House Easter Egg Roll

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll

MORE COVERAGE:

» The White House expects about 40,000 participants at its ‘egg-ucation’-themed annual Easter egg roll

» Jonesboro High marching band to perform at White House Easter Egg Roll

» Thousands attend Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain

» Why is it called Good Friday and what’s so good about it?

AJC Watch Now

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

New HIV case rate in metro Atlanta third highest in nation1h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Live Nation cutting back concerts at Lakewood in favor of Ameris
2h ago

Credit: OA Development

In ‘humbling’ Atlanta office market, any lease signing is a victory

2 women killed in crash while fleeing Fayetteville police

2 women killed in crash while fleeing Fayetteville police

Credit: NYT

More women are drinking themselves sick; Biden administration is concerned
The Latest

A.M. ATL: HIV rates, Braves and Queen Bey to start your week
Thousands attend Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
Newly renovated Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica dedicated in Georgia
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
4 spots to watch the partial April 8 solar eclipse in Atlanta
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
34m ago