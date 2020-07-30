Lines still lengthy for tonight’s Lewis visitation at Capitol

Kay Hackney, who just finished her shift as a nurse at Piedmont Hospital, briefly became the last person in line, before several other people walked up behind her.

”What’s a few more hours,” she said.

Hackney said she couldn’t waste the opportunity to see Lewis one last time, a man she saw every year at Atlanta Pride.

”I saw him every year at Pride and shook his hand,” she said. “It will be good to see him one last time.”

Others decided to turn back.

A child wearing a “Black Lives Matter” mask blurted out in amazement, “Look at how long the line is!” to his mother as they left.

When those in line found out that some people waited more hours to see Lewis, many groaned and complained. But none moved out of line.

Among those waiting for their chance inside was 19-year-old Sanaa Gailor. She said she was able to vote for the first time in 2018, which included a vote for Lewis.

”He was pretty much the last civil rights fighter like Malcom X or MLK,” she said. “I live five minutes away, so it would feel wrong not to come out.”

Chinique Griffin, who came to the Capitol with her mother Yvonne and 9-year-old son, said instead she hopes to catch a glimpse of Lewis when he arrives at Ebenezer Baptist Church for the funeral tomorrow.

”It’s not disorganized or anything, but I wanted to wait for it to cool down before I came out here,” Yvonne Griffin said.

