Lifeguard Shortage Is , a Real Issue This Summer.A significant lifeguard shortage is being reported all over the country as temperatures rise.The shortage means that beaches may be unstaffed and public pools may remain closed.In some areas such as Cincinnati, fewer than half of the city's public pools are currently open.It feels like a problem that is unsolvable, Jim Tarantino, Milwaukee County Parks, via 'The New York Times'.We’re as devastated as the community is, Jim Tarantino, Milwaukee County Parks, via 'The New York Times'.COVID precautions and a low unemployment rate have left summer job seekers looking elsewhere for work.It’s the worst we’ve ever seen it, Bernard J. Fisher II, American Lifeguard Association, via 'The New York Times'.If we don’t keep training new lifeguards all summer, it’s going to be a long time before we get out of this, Bernard J. Fisher II, American Lifeguard Association, via 'The New York Times'.Organizations in some cities are offering signing bonuses, paid training and up to $18 an hour.We’ve been on the news, we’ve been on social media, we’ve been on the radio, Larry Barabino Jr., New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, via 'The New York Times'.The challenge for some youth is, will the ability to walk to their neighborhood swimming pool be there?, Larry Barabino Jr., New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, via 'The New York Times'.And the answer is no. They won’t have the ability to swim every day, Larry Barabino Jr., New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, via 'The New York Times'.With canceled swim lessons and shuttered pools, supervisors worry about the increased risk to swimmers' safety.It’s 100 degrees in Texas. If they don’t come to their lifeguarded neighborhood pool, they will find a body of water somewhere, Aaron Levine, Aquatics Supervisor in Austin, via 'The New York Times'