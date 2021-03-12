Life in prison for man who strangled girlfriend, mother of 3 in Cobb

When the car quickly ran out of gas, Floyd ran and later returned to New Orleans, where he pawned Stewart’s cellphone. U.S. marshals arrested him several days after Stewart’s death and he was returned to Georgia.

Floyd has been held in the Cobb jail since June 25, 2019, booking records show. Two months later, a grand jury indicted him on one count each of malice murder, felony murder, battery, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another.

During Thursday’s hearing, Stewart’s mother addressed the court. Carolyn Hall now cares for her three grandsons.

“She will always live on through me and her boys,” Hall said.