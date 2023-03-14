Legislator asks last DeKalb ethics members to resign

“I call on all remaining members of the DeKalb County Board of Ethics to resign in order to establish an entirely new DeKalb County Board of Ethics, alleviating the risk of personal agendas and baggage interfering with the intended role of the DeKalb County Board of Ethics,” Jones said. “Simply adding additional members to the existing board will not solve the overall problem at hand.”

The last four members held a special meeting Monday to name Waymon as interim chair, declare they were looking to hire lawyers, cancel their scheduled Wednesday meeting and announce they would not act on regular business until more people were appointed to fill the five empty seats — which they expect by the next regular meeting, April 20.

At the Monday meeting, Clark defended a legal interpretation allowing himself and Simelton-Treminio to act as full board members, thus reaching a legal quorum.

Joseph has filed a petition with the state seeking to remove Waymon, Clark and Simelton-Treminio, but not Ali. She accuses the three of noncompliance with state laws, concealing corruption, unbecoming conduct and breaching public trust.

The board also faces a federal lawsuit and civil rights complaint from its former deputy ethics officer LaTonya Nix Wiley, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation.

The DeKalb state legislative delegation and two county officials put out a call Thursday for nominations to fill the ethics board’s five vacant seats. Nominations will be taken at appointment.dekalb.ethics@gmail.com. They should include a resume and brief statement of the nominee’s interest in the board.