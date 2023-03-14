BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Truck carrying paint catches on fire on I-285; hazmat on scene
X

Legislator asks last DeKalb ethics members to resign

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A day after the four remaining members of the troubled DeKalb County Ethics Board met to choose a new chair and seek to hire lawyers, a key area legislator is asking them all to resign.

“As the original author of the legislation that reestablished the DeKalb County Board of Ethics in 2020, I am extremely disappointed in the events that transpired which led to the resignation of the majority of their board members,” state Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, said Tuesday. “The actions of a few rogue members of the Ethics Board have cast a shadow on the board’s purpose.

“DeKalb is better than this.”

The board is supposed to have seven regular members and two alternates, but disintegrated in the last months as five members resigned in quick succession. Chair Alex Joseph went first, followed quickly by David Moskowitz, Candace Walker, Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb and Candace Rogers. That left only Nadine Ali and Rita Waymon as regular members, and Bill Clark and Carthea Simelton-Treminio as alternates.

The resignations came after Joseph’s failed attempt to remove Clark, whom she accused of insulting and obstructive behavior. Bonnie Levine, the board’s general counsel, quit on March 3, citing conflicts with the remaining members and fears of the remaining board members conducting business illegally.

“I call on all remaining members of the DeKalb County Board of Ethics to resign in order to establish an entirely new DeKalb County Board of Ethics, alleviating the risk of personal agendas and baggage interfering with the intended role of the DeKalb County Board of Ethics,” Jones said. “Simply adding additional members to the existing board will not solve the overall problem at hand.”

The last four members held a special meeting Monday to name Waymon as interim chair, declare they were looking to hire lawyers, cancel their scheduled Wednesday meeting and announce they would not act on regular business until more people were appointed to fill the five empty seats — which they expect by the next regular meeting, April 20.

At the Monday meeting, Clark defended a legal interpretation allowing himself and Simelton-Treminio to act as full board members, thus reaching a legal quorum.

Joseph has filed a petition with the state seeking to remove Waymon, Clark and Simelton-Treminio, but not Ali. She accuses the three of noncompliance with state laws, concealing corruption, unbecoming conduct and breaching public trust.

The board also faces a federal lawsuit and civil rights complaint from its former deputy ethics officer LaTonya Nix Wiley, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation.

The DeKalb state legislative delegation and two county officials put out a call Thursday for nominations to fill the ethics board’s five vacant seats. Nominations will be taken at appointment.dekalb.ethics@gmail.com. They should include a resume and brief statement of the nominee’s interest in the board.

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

Editors' Picks

Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver eulogy6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to 18 months in federal prison
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Cash buyers made up more than half of metro Atlanta home sales in 2022
1h ago

Judge clears way for trial in Georgia case against voter challenges
9h ago

Judge clears way for trial in Georgia case against voter challenges
9h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons adding free-agent Taylor Heinicke, what’s next at quarterback?
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: whitehouse.gov

WATCH LIVE: President Biden discusses his efforts to reduce gun violence
2h ago
Atlanta engineers build AI drones to fire from helicopters in combat
3h ago
UGA’s Smart: ‘We’ve got complete control of our program’
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Georgia State Unniversity

Rialto, the circa 1916 Downtown theater, adds modern film equipment to host movie...
10h ago
Timeline: Georgia sheriff Victor Hill's federal trial and sentencing
Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top