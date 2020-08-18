Leads sought in death of man found shot in Atlanta apartment

Police need help finding the people who shot and killed a 35-year-old man inside his southwest Atlanta apartment.
The plea came Tuesday morning, four days after Atlanta police found Michael Heard dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 12:15 a.m. Friday at the Kings Glen Apartments off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
It is not clear what prompted the gunfire or how many people were involved in the incident. Police have not released the descriptions of any suspects in the case.
“The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the shooting death,” department spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective J. Shephard at 404-617-3012. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.