Man shot, killed at SW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was shot and killed early Friday at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers responded to the Kings Glen Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 12:15 a.m. after receiving a report about an injured person, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told AJC.com in an emailed statement.
They arrived to find a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Few details were available Friday morning, and police have not released the descriptions of any suspects in the case.
Authorities are withholding the man’s name until his family has been notified.
