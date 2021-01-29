Lawsuit says Subway tuna sandwiches do not contain fish

“Given the facts, the lawsuit constitutes a reckless and improper attack on Subway’s brand and goodwill, and on the livelihood of its California franchisees. Indeed, there is no basis in law or fact for the plaintiffs’ claims, which are frivolous and are being pursued without adequate investigation,” a statement read.

Alex Brown, an attorney with the Lanier Law Firm who is representing Dhanowa and Amin in the case, said they are working to determine what ingredients are used in Subway’s tuna.

“We are conducting tests to figure out what it is. The lab tests thus far have only told us what it isn’t,” he told CBS MoneyWatch via email.

If the case rises to a certified class-action suit, the grievance could potentially represent thousands of Subway customers who bought tuna sandwiches or wraps after Jan. 21, 2017, in California, where it has 2,266 locations.