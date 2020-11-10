Lawsuit claims 75-year-old DeKalb hospital employee was fired due to age

Explore Disabled firefighter claims Decatur defrauded her out of pension in lawsuit

On Jan. 12, 2018, Potts was fired because she violated an electronic infant security system procedure, according to the legal complaint. She had worked at the hospital for more than 16 years.

Potts, who was 75 at the time, claims that was untrue, citing improper training and adding that multiple younger coworkers followed the same procedures she did without termination. The lawsuit also says the manager plotted her termination and sought documents that would justify the firing.

“Instead of treating Mrs. Potts fairly and respectfully in the workplace, she was mistreated and subjected to blatant age discrimination at the hands of a much younger (46-year-old) supervisor,” Attorney Rachel Berlin Benjamin said in a news release.

The lawsuit claims the hospital violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and asks for a jury trial. The plaintiffs are asking for Potts to receive wages and benefits that she was denied or reinstatement to a full-time position with commensurate benefits.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

