Lawrence McKiver, 97: Georgia folk singer helped revive Gullah song form

Because of the great interest in the ring shout, a group was formed to travel, perform and educate the public about the music, lead by Deacon James Cook and McKiver.

In 1984, Art Rosenbaum recorded the group for Folkways Records, which was acquired by the Smithsonian in 1987. In 1993, the McIntosh County Shouters, led by Cook and McKiver, traveled to Washington to receive the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship. In addition, McKiver visited New York City several times with the group to perform with the World Music Institute.

McKiver was also featured in Rosenbaum’s 1998 book, “Shout Because You’re Free,” written about the history of the ring shout and the McIntosh County Shouters.

The McIntosh County Shouters continue to perform today and are all descendants and relatives of the original group. Just as it has been done for more than 300 years, the family continues to travel around the country performing. Many people from Georgia and abroad join Mount Calvary Baptist Church on Watch Night (New Year’s Eve) in Townsend, where the church celebrates the ring shout until the early hours of the morning.

Funeral services for McKiver will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Ga. 99 in Townsend.

The McIntosh County Shouters is a nonprofit organization that relies on the generosity of donors to allow the group to visit schools and teach this culture to students. Donations may be sent to: The McIntosh County Shouters, 2126 Ga. 99, Townsend, GA 31331.

