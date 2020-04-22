Latest coronavirus news: Nevada schools to remain closed for rest of school year

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.
9 p.m.
Mexico City Mayor Sheinbaum announces 20% reduction in public trasportation, prohibits all vehicles will except for taxis and freight vehicles from April 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
#VIDEO La jefa de gobierno, Claudia Sheinbaum anuncia que a partir del Jueves 23 de Abril se cerrará el 20% de estaciones de metro, metrobús y tren ligero en la CDMX, además se aplicará el Hoy No Circula para TODOS los coches sin importar su holograma pic.twitter.com/SAw1qlrkfz— Sopitas (@sopitas) April 22, 2020
8:40 p.m.
The number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (covid-19) in Jamaica has risen to 233 over the last 24 hours. @christufton @themohwgovjm pic.twitter.com/EGjWg3G74Z— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) April 22, 2020
8:30 p.m.
#BREAKING: Schools throughout #Nevada will remain closed for the remainder of this academic school year. - @GovSisolak— KTNV Action News (@KTNV) April 22, 2020
8:05 p.m.
Mexico reports
#AHORA:— 88.9 Noticias (@889Noticias) April 22, 2020
La @SSalud_mx reporta lo siguiente
- 9 501 casos confirmados
- 857 defunciones
Así el panorama del covid19 en México
PM pic.twitter.com/tOMOPSiz7r
8 p.m
#Breaking @GovInslee announces process of opening state will be like a dial & we will NOT be able to lift many restrictions on May 4th. #COVIDー19 #stayhome @KIRO7Seattle— Michelle Millman (@MichelleKIRO7) April 22, 2020
7:40 p.m.
We plan to double our testing capacity from 20,000 tests per day to 40,000 per day.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 21, 2020
It is an ambitious goal but it is critical that we ramp up testing.#NewYorkTough
7:15 p.m.
Stress relief at the @MiamiDadeCounty South-Dade testing site. Our @umiamimedicine @UMiamiHealth school health and mobile clinic nurses rock! Thanks @chfund for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/3hjPreVuPp— Dr. Lisa Gwynn (@LisaGwynn) April 21, 2020
7:10 p.m.
Panama reports 141 deaths and 4,821 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
#ÚltimaHora MINSA actualiza informe sobre el #coronavirus en Panamá:— Gustavo Jiménez (@tavoj2828) April 21, 2020
✔ 141 fallecidos (5+)
✔ 4,821 casos confirmados (162+)
✔ 4,094 aislamiento domiciliario
✔ 962 en hotel-hospital
✔ 261 hospitalizados en sala
✔ 94 en UCI
✔ 204 recuperados lab. (27+)@TReporta 21/4/2020
7 p.m.
Officials announced a week-long extension of movement restrictions due to COVID-19 coronavirus in San Salvador, El Salvador, and its metro areas.
Como parte del Concejo de Protección Civil de la @alcaldia_ss, hemos apoyado la medida de extender una semana más el cordón sanitario en el área metropolitana de San Salvador.— VMT (@VMTElSalvador) April 21, 2020
Seguiremos trabajando en todas las medidas de contención para evitar la propagación del #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/YXiWFTIHNO
6:09 p.m.
President Donald Trump said his immigration order will be in effect for 60 days and applies to people seeking permanent residency, according to a reporter.
Trump suspends U.S. immigration for 60 days, citing coronavirus crisis and jobs shortage https://t.co/tk76Lq8ukk— (@tmorris504)Apr 21 2020
5:59 p.m.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says “we would expect this is the last tranche” of COVID-19 relief funding for small businesses, according to a reporter.
Mnuchin is asked about additional rounds of relief funding. He says this is expected to be the last tranche of funding for small businesses. Looks forward to businesses rebounding later this summer.— (@CBCKatie)Apr 21 2020
5:43 p.m. White House to broadcast a live press conference.
4:38 p.m. A spike in cases reported in Los Angeles following "backlog" in testing.
LATEST #coronavirus cases numbers from LA County Dept. of Public Health: -46 additional deaths -663 total deaths -89% of patients who died w/ underlying condition -1,400 new cases -880 cases from a testing backlog -15,140 cases total -1,739 hospitalized https://spectrumnews1.com/ca/la-west/health/2020/03/12/coronavirus-latest-updates-what-to-know-in-socal— (@SpecNews1SoCal)Apr 21 2020
4:19 p.m.
A recent report showed more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug touted by President Trump to treat the coronavirus, versus standard care.
3:27 p.m.
At least seven people reportedly contracted the coronavirus from participating in Wisconsin's controversial in-person election on April 7.
2:09 p.m.
JUST IN: Flagler County formally announces reopening of beaches Wednesday. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/sHcetLYUmK— Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) April 21, 2020
1:52 p.m.
SCOOP: Draft immigration EO frames limits as bid to protect ``marginal'' American workers suffering from the economic havoc wreaked by coronavirus:— Nicholas Wadhams (@nwadhams) April 21, 2020
``We cannot jump start the domestic economy if Americans are forced to compete against an artificially enlarged labor pool." 1/4
1:01 p.m.
I support what South Carolina Governor @henrymcmaster announced yesterday -- a small reopening of our state's economy with a focus on social distancing.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 21, 2020
I worry that our friends and neighbors in Georgia are going too fast too soon.
12:59 p.m.
FROLICKING FLAMINGOS: Staff took resident flamingos on a stroll through past the elephant exhibit and throughout the Oregon Zoo, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/wMgp3KKN5y pic.twitter.com/kopHUDkNux— ABC News (@ABC) April 21, 2020
12:51 p.m.
Maryland Gov. Hogan buys 500,000 coronavirus test kits from South Korea.— MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 21, 2020
"If there was an easier way, we certainly would have taken it ... These 500,000 tests are going to help us save the lives of thousands of people."https://t.co/INWwVqO1ZJ
12:49 p.m.
NEWS, as I just reported on @CNBC:— Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) April 21, 2020
Breakdown of deal reached to expand small biz funding --
- $250B for PPP
- $60B for banks with <$50B in assets
- $60B SBA disaster relief
- $2.1B for admin of SBA programs
- $75B for hospitals
- $25B for testing, incl. $11B for states
9:42 a.m.
NEW: Florida Gov. DeSantis says Disney is "so far ahead of the curve" on reopening.— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 21, 2020
He also believes Miami hotels will be "leading the way" on how to safely bring guests back. pic.twitter.com/iZl2nRFx7c
6:51 a.m.
WHO insists 'all available evidence' suggests coronavirus came from an animal and was not created in a lab https://t.co/92ryuNepNM— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 21, 2020
6:49 a.m.
Boston Globe prints 16 pages of death notices in one day as coronavirus cases surge https://t.co/0TnkQ9pE6e pic.twitter.com/Cs8oIfmHJz— The Hill (@thehill) April 21, 2020