Latest coronavirus news: Nevada schools to remain closed for rest of school year

#VIDEO La jefa de gobierno, Claudia Sheinbaum anuncia que a partir del Jueves 23 de Abril se cerrará el 20% de estaciones de metro, metrobús y tren ligero en la CDMX, además se aplicará el Hoy No Circula para TODOS los coches sin importar su holograma pic.twitter.com/SAw1qlrkfz — Sopitas (@sopitas) April 22, 2020

8:40 p.m.

The number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (covid-19) in Jamaica has risen to 233 over the last 24 hours. @christufton @themohwgovjm pic.twitter.com/EGjWg3G74Z — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) April 22, 2020

8:30 p.m.

#BREAKING: Schools throughout #Nevada will remain closed for the remainder of this academic school year. - @GovSisolak — KTNV Action News (@KTNV) April 22, 2020

8:05 p.m.

Mexico reports

9 501 confirmed cases and

857 deaths due to COVID-19.

#AHORA:



La @SSalud_mx reporta lo siguiente



- 9 501 casos confirmados

- 857 defunciones



Así el panorama del covid19 en México



PM pic.twitter.com/tOMOPSiz7r — 88.9 Noticias (@889Noticias) April 22, 2020

8 p.m

#Breaking @GovInslee announces process of opening state will be like a dial & we will NOT be able to lift many restrictions on May 4th. #COVIDー19 #stayhome @KIRO7Seattle — Michelle Millman (@MichelleKIRO7) April 22, 2020

7:40 p.m.

We plan to double our testing capacity from 20,000 tests per day to 40,000 per day.



It is an ambitious goal but it is critical that we ramp up testing.#NewYorkTough — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 21, 2020

7:15 p.m.

Stress relief at the @MiamiDadeCounty South-Dade testing site. Our @umiamimedicine @UMiamiHealth school health and mobile clinic nurses rock! Thanks @chfund for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/3hjPreVuPp — Dr. Lisa Gwynn (@LisaGwynn) April 21, 2020

7:10 p.m.

Panama reports 141 deaths and 4,821 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

#ÚltimaHora MINSA actualiza informe sobre el #coronavirus en Panamá:

✔ 141 fallecidos (5+)

✔ 4,821 casos confirmados (162+)

✔ 4,094 aislamiento domiciliario

✔ 962 en hotel-hospital

✔ 261 hospitalizados en sala

✔ 94 en UCI

✔ 204 recuperados lab. (27+)@TReporta 21/4/2020 — Gustavo Jiménez (@tavoj2828) April 21, 2020

7 p.m.

Officials announced a week-long extension of movement restrictions due to COVID-19 coronavirus in San Salvador, El Salvador, and its metro areas.

Como parte del Concejo de Protección Civil de la @alcaldia_ss, hemos apoyado la medida de extender una semana más el cordón sanitario en el área metropolitana de San Salvador.



Seguiremos trabajando en todas las medidas de contención para evitar la propagación del #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/YXiWFTIHNO — VMT (@VMTElSalvador) April 21, 2020

6:09 p.m.

President Donald Trump said his immigration order will be in effect for 60 days and applies to people seeking permanent residency, according to a reporter.

Trump suspends U.S. immigration for 60 days, citing coronavirus crisis and jobs shortage https://t.co/tk76Lq8ukk — (@tmorris504)Apr 21 2020

5:59 p.m.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says “we would expect this is the last tranche” of COVID-19 relief funding for small businesses, according to a reporter.

Mnuchin is asked about additional rounds of relief funding. He says this is expected to be the last tranche of funding for small businesses. Looks forward to businesses rebounding later this summer. — (@CBCKatie)Apr 21 2020

5:43 p.m. White House to broadcast a live press conference.

4:38 p.m. A spike in cases reported in Los Angeles following "backlog" in testing.

LATEST #coronavirus cases numbers from LA County Dept. of Public Health: -46 additional deaths -663 total deaths -89% of patients who died w/ underlying condition -1,400 new cases -880 cases from a testing backlog -15,140 cases total -1,739 hospitalized https://spectrumnews1.com/ca/la-west/health/2020/03/12/coronavirus-latest-updates-what-to-know-in-socal — (@SpecNews1SoCal)Apr 21 2020

4:19 p.m.

A recent report showed more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug touted by President Trump to treat the coronavirus, versus standard care.

3:27 p.m.

At least seven people reportedly contracted the coronavirus from participating in Wisconsin's controversial in-person election on April 7.

2:09 p.m.

JUST IN: Flagler County formally announces reopening of beaches Wednesday. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/sHcetLYUmK — Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) April 21, 2020

1:52 p.m.

SCOOP: Draft immigration EO frames limits as bid to protect ``marginal'' American workers suffering from the economic havoc wreaked by coronavirus:



``We cannot jump start the domestic economy if Americans are forced to compete against an artificially enlarged labor pool." 1/4 — Nicholas Wadhams (@nwadhams) April 21, 2020

1:01 p.m.

I support what South Carolina Governor @henrymcmaster announced yesterday -- a small reopening of our state's economy with a focus on social distancing.



I worry that our friends and neighbors in Georgia are going too fast too soon. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 21, 2020

12:59 p.m.

FROLICKING FLAMINGOS: Staff took resident flamingos on a stroll through past the elephant exhibit and throughout the Oregon Zoo, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/wMgp3KKN5y pic.twitter.com/kopHUDkNux — ABC News (@ABC) April 21, 2020

12:51 p.m.

Maryland Gov. Hogan buys 500,000 coronavirus test kits from South Korea.



"If there was an easier way, we certainly would have taken it ... These 500,000 tests are going to help us save the lives of thousands of people."https://t.co/INWwVqO1ZJ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 21, 2020

12:49 p.m.

NEWS, as I just reported on @CNBC:



Breakdown of deal reached to expand small biz funding --

- $250B for PPP

- $60B for banks with <$50B in assets

- $60B SBA disaster relief

- $2.1B for admin of SBA programs

- $75B for hospitals

- $25B for testing, incl. $11B for states — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) April 21, 2020

9:42 a.m.

NEW: Florida Gov. DeSantis says Disney is "so far ahead of the curve" on reopening.



He also believes Miami hotels will be "leading the way" on how to safely bring guests back. pic.twitter.com/iZl2nRFx7c — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 21, 2020

6:51 a.m.

WHO insists 'all available evidence' suggests coronavirus came from an animal and was not created in a lab https://t.co/92ryuNepNM — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 21, 2020

6:49 a.m.