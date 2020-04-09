Latest coronavirus news: Louisiana Rep. Reggie Bagala dies, family says

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
7:38 p.m.
#JustIN Russia's UN AmbVassilyNebenzia @UN SecCo: "To say that the pandemic would not affect the maintenance of international peace, security would be simply wrong. The necessity to deal w/the COVID-19 outbreak affects the ability of the states to fight international terrorism" pic.twitter.com/0CCWTTogwW— Pamela Falk (@PamelaFalk) April 9, 2020
7:14 p.m.
Breaking: Louisiana state Rep. Reggie Bagala has died from the coronavirus, per family. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/FC68bTFmLp— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) April 9, 2020
7 p.m.
Total of 4,100 active duty military medical personnel have been deployed in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, says @VP. pic.twitter.com/1sUDmAp6qD— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 9, 2020
6:30 p.m.
President Trump: "Hopefully we're going to be opening up -- opening -- very very, very, very soon, I hope."— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 9, 2020
Note: Trump is preparing to unveil a second, smaller economic task force for the coronavirus that will look at a number of things including re-opening parts of economy.
6:06 p.m.
Mexico has asked governors to tell people to not visit beaches amid the coronavirus outbreak.
#Comunicado— SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) April 9, 2020
Exhorta Gobierno de México a gobernadores a llamar a la población a no visitar playas y quedarse en casa ante contingencia por COVID-19
➡️ https://t.co/m1F9D1NUzu pic.twitter.com/pNv6gPQVEc
5:50 p.m.
US first lady Melania Trump shared a photo of herself wearing a cloth face mask in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first member of the Trump family to publicly don a face covering https://t.co/BuanNZzJSS— CNN International (@cnni) April 9, 2020
4:36 p.m.
"9/11 was supposed to be the darkest day in New York for a generation," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his Thursday coronavirus briefing.— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 9, 2020
"And then, in many ways, we lose so many more New Yorkers to this silent killer."https://t.co/tEXhjVlsau pic.twitter.com/ikvi98Yc1h
3:44 p.m.
#Breaking @MayorBowser Directs $35 Million for COVID-19 Medical Surge. Provide support to area hospitals for the need for increased medical services due to coronavirus (COVID-19). To date, Mayor Bowser has directed $129.4 million to the District’s COVID-19— (@RSprouseNews)Apr 09 2020
2:40 p.m. The World Health Organization marks 100 days since China first alerted them of the first COVID-19 cases.
Today marks 100 days since @WHO was notified of the first cases of what we now call #COVID19 in 🇨🇳— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 9, 2020
Over 1.3M people have been infected & almost 80K have lost their lives.
This pandemic is much more than a health crisis. It requires a whole-of government & society response. pic.twitter.com/QGMQn5KqSj
2:37 p.m.
Attorney General William Barr claims some of the government-imposed lockdown measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak were "draconian" and suggested they be eased next month. https://t.co/PAiNdHLB9m pic.twitter.com/QPKoCnDC6l— ABC News (@ABC) April 9, 2020
12:32 p.m.
The NBA and its teams will send full paychecks to players on next payment date, April 15, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 9, 2020
11:45 a.m.
Once again, New York State registers its highest number of deaths in 24 hours: 799. But data shows NYS is flattening the curve, according to @NYGovCuomo. #CoronaVirus— Juan Manuel Benítez (@JuanMaBenitez) April 9, 2020
11:12 a.m.
New York City reports 824 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, its largest number for a single day. Deaths lag hospitalization figures, because people succumb weeks after falling ill.— Martin Di Caro (@MartinDiCaro) April 9, 2020
11:07 a.m.
This morning MSDH is reporting 257new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with nine new deaths. The total of #coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 2,260, with 76 deaths. See more case details and important preventive steps at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/cq3i1ToNd3— MS Dept of Health (@msdh) April 9, 2020
10:33 a.m.
Due to technical difficulties with the state's data collection service, we do not have a #COVID19 case number update. The state is working to resolve the issue, and we will provide an update at that time. Thank you. https://t.co/Y3WjYKaslz— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 9, 2020
9:55 a.m.
BREAKING: @DollarGeneral has started providing masks to staff and executives working at its CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS even though it has still not provided masks to front-line employees working in STORES Unlike executives, workers in stores are exposed to the public— (@JuddLegum)Apr 09 2020
9:48 a.m.
Gen. Hyten confirms #coronavirus cases on @USNavy aircraft carrier Nimitz, says number of cases is very small as carrier gets ready to deploy— (@TaraCopp)Apr 09 2020
9:45 a.m.
Total DoD COVID cases up to 3,132: Military: 1,898 (+108) Civilian: 448 (+26) Dependent: 377 (+15) Contractor: 196 (+12)— (@laraseligman)Apr 09 2020
9:20 a.m.
@DepSecDef Norquist says 64 military personnel are hospitalized w/ #COVID-19 and Pentagon watching those cases "very closely."— Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) April 9, 2020
8:34 a.m. New unemployment numbers show 6.6 more Americans file weekly unemployment claims.
8:30 a.m.
BREAKING: The Fed on Thursday unveiled emergency programs that could dole out more than $2 trillion in lending to businesses of all sizes, as well as to struggling state and city governments, in an effort to keep the economy afloat as it is ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.— (@vtg2)Apr 09 2020
8:14 a.m.
The White House is preparing to announce a second coronavirus task force -- this one focused on opening the economy, two senior administration officials and a person familiar with the discussions tell me. Confirming WaPo reporting.— (@KFaulders)Apr 09 2020