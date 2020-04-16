Latest coronavirus news: United Airlines expects to fly fewer people next month

﻿9 p.m.

NEW: DC Corrections officers are now suing the District for the lack of proper PPE for jail employees. This is the second lawsuit as it relates to DC Jail and COVID-19. They are asking Superior Court for an emergency hearing Friday. pic.twitter.com/xHH8BVXEqH — Van Applegate (@vbagate) April 16, 2020

8:15 p.m.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced she will forgo two months of her salary to help with hiring more medical personnel amid the coronavirus outbreak, inviting other elected officials to do the same.

Aclaro por cualquier mala interpretación que se haya hecho: Estoy donando dos meses de mi salario para apoyar en la contratación de médic@s, enfermer@s y trabajador@s de la salud en esta emergencia sanitaria. (1/3) — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) April 16, 2020 Si algún servidor público mal interpretó esta voluntad, está totalmente equivocado, más si se refiere a trabajador@s de la salud, quienes en este momento requieren de todo nuestro apoyo.(3/3) — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) April 16, 2020

5:01 p.m.

Gov. Ron Desantis says he's putting together a task force to develop plan for "resurgence and reopening" of the state of #Florida. Hopes to announce members by the end of the week. #coronavirus LIVE on @BN9 — VeronicaCintron (@VeronicaCintron) April 15, 2020

4:47 p.m.

BREAKING: The PA state legislature has passed a bill that will reopen businesses in the state as long as they follow CDC Social Distancing guidelines. It's unknown if Gov. Wolf will sign the bill. #stayconnectedtogetherhttps://t.co/0ehxWGYuBm — Newsradio 1020 KDKA (@KDKARadio) April 15, 2020

4:46 p.m.

NEW: Gov Polis says Colorado has seen "something of a plateau" in COVID-19 cases. Says the extent of social distancing maintained will determine if new case counts turn downward or just level off. #9NEWS #COVID19Colorado — (@KyleClark)Apr 15 2020

4:34 p.m.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. announces it will close two additional meat processing facilities in Cudahy, Wisconsin, and Martin City, Missouri. The closings will take place later this week, according to a statement by the company. The Martin City plant employs over 400 people.

3:40 p.m.

BREAKING: California will provide disaster relief checks to undocumented immigrants. Gov Newsom says checks will be between $500-$1,000 and will cost $125 million from state/philanthropic funds. — (@kfbk)Apr 15 2020

3:36 p.m.

Statement by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter: pic.twitter.com/6W5DUcH2aF — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) April 15, 2020

3:27 p.m.

Timelapse footage captures life returning to Wuhan, the once-deserted epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, as the public returns to shopping areas and busy roads following a lockdown that lasted more than two months. https://t.co/o7N00SOmQv pic.twitter.com/0vWUf9tXsX — ABC News (@ABC) April 15, 2020

2:43 p.m.

#BREAKING @GovLarryHogan signs executive order requiring masks in retail stores statewide starting Saturday. Says wearing masks may be part of effort to reopen state. — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) April 15, 2020

1:11 p.m.

BREAKING: @NYGovCuomo to issue executive order where you must wear a mask when you can’t maintain social distancing. This applies to public transit and areas outside that have heavy traffic. Takes effect in three days. @CBS6Albany pic.twitter.com/fTKEUpV9Yq — Anne McCloy (@AnneMcCloyNews) April 15, 2020

12:44 p.m.

Update from @NYGovCuomo: hospitalizations trending down again, ICU & intubations also. 752 people in NYS died yesterday from #COVID19, 707 in hospitals, 45 in nursing homes. NYS total now 11,586, but that could change, Cuomo says, with new CDC guidelines @News12BX @News12BK — Kurt Semder (@KurtSemder) April 15, 2020

12:19 p.m.

11:44 a.m.

.@SpeakerPelosi says she'll challenge the WHO funding halt: "The President’s halting of funding to the WHO as it leads the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic is senseless...This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged.” — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) April 15, 2020

11:35 a.m.

#BREAKING: The # of #COVID19 cases in #Florida up by this 453 AM.#FL now has 22,081 cases total.



- 21,435 positive FL residents

- 646 positive non-FL residents @HealthyFla reports that 20 more patients have died from the #coronavirus in FL. Total # is 591 @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/NehjIjStkj — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) April 15, 2020

11:12 a.m.

Ten additional COVID-19 related deaths in South Carolina, and 115 new cases https://t.co/aZHudAm8t3 — 94.3 WSC (@943WSC) April 15, 2020

11:08 a.m.

COVID-19 cases in MS from State Health Department: New cases reported today: 273

New deaths reported today: 11 pic.twitter.com/3vUUFM75mX — Maggie Wade (@MaggieWade) April 15, 2020

10:45 a.m.

.@SpiritAirlines says its bringing 1300+ Stranded Americans back home from Colombia, Panama, Haiti, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, & Honduras. Spirit has flown 6 flights, 2 today, & 6 more planned by 4/23. This flight left Haiti. Video Courtesy Spirit. pic.twitter.com/exPqKTGvKc — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) April 15, 2020

10:27 a.m.

UPDATE: 545 cases now linked to Smithfield.



438 employees have tested positive for COVID. Another 107 people contracted from close contact with Smithfield employees.



This represents 55% of SD’s COVID cases. — Charlie Gile (@CharlieGileNBC) April 15, 2020

9:48 a.m.

BREAKING: @NYCMayor announces a $170 million plan to get meals to EVERY New Yorker in need during the COVID-19 crisis. https://t.co/H7gSibbivv — City of New York (@nycgov) April 15, 2020

8:35 a.m.

Breaking - Best Buy $BBY furloughs over 50,000 hourly workers — TheStreet (@TheStreet) April 15, 2020

7:31 a.m.