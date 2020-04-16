X

Latest coronavirus news: United Airlines expects to fly fewer people next month

Trump announces U.S. will halt funding of WHO

CONTINUING COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS | April 16, 2020
By Kelcie Willis - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionTim Darnell - Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionLane Elder

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.

»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.

9:15 p.m.

﻿9 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced she will forgo two months of her salary to help with hiring more medical personnel amid the coronavirus outbreak, inviting other elected officials to do the same.

5:01 p.m. 

4:47 p.m. 

4:46 p.m. 

4:34 p.m. 

Smithfield Foods, Inc. announces it will close two additional meat processing facilities in Cudahy, Wisconsin, and Martin City, Missouri. The closings will take place later this week, according to a statement by the company. The Martin City plant employs over 400 people.

3:40 p.m. 

3:36 p.m. 

3:27 p.m.

2:43 p.m. 

1:11 p.m. 

12:44 p.m. 

12:19 p.m. 

11:44 a.m.

11:35 a.m.

11:12 a.m. 

11:08 a.m.

10:45 a.m.

10:27 a.m.

9:48 a.m.

8:35 a.m.

7:31 a.m.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.