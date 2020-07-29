Landmark legislation to help repair, expand historic sites, parks

Locally, that means funding could be used to buy stretches of privately owned land in areas along the Chattahoochee River or Appalachian Trail that could be converted to public greenspace, said Environment Georgia’s Executive Director Jennette Gayer.

“Georgia is a rapidly growing state and there is development pressure on a lot of our really beloved green space,” Gayer said. “This funding is valuable when it comes to expanding our parks.”

The other part of the legislation, the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund allocates $9.5 billion over the next five years to address outdated infrastructure on public lands with 70% of funds going to the National Park Service, 15% to the U.S. Forest Service and 5% each to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Indian Education.

In metro Atlanta, that will mean much needed funding for the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park which has total maintenance needs of $20 million, according to the most recent data from the National Park Service. The highest maintenance needs are for buildings ($18 million), including repair work at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Paved roads and structures have an estimated maintenance need of $1 million.

Chattahoochee River National Recreation Center also has $14 million in deferred maintenance, including $8 million needed to repair paved roads used by 3.4 million visitors each year who come to enjoy the trail and river, said acting Superintendent Ann Honious.