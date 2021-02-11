Kevin Hart’s personal shopper has been accused of stealing millions from him

The former personal shopper of Kevin Hart has been accused of fraud, allegedly stealing millions of dollars via the actor’s credit cards.
In a news release, Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Dylan Jason Syer, a 29-year-old from Long Island City, New York, has been indicted and arraigned on charges of larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, identity theft and scheme to defraud. The man is accused of making unauthorized charges and purchases with the “Jumanji” star’s credit cards between October 2017 and February 2019.
“No one is immune to being targeted by fraudsters. This defendant, who owned a personal shopper business, used legitimate purchases to gain access and then allegedly continued to charge the actor’s credit cards for astronomical sums of money,” Katz said in a statement.
At the time of Syer’s arrest, authorities seized about $250,000 of cash and goods from the New York resident’s home. A total of more than $920,000 was allegedly authorized by Syer on Hart’s credit cards. An additional $240,000 of jewelry and watches were purchased at a high-end jewelry store in California.
Syer had reportedly used Hart’s financial information to make several luxury purchases including fine art, at least five Patek Philippe watches valued at more than $400,000 and multiple Bearbrick collectible dolls. Many of those purchases were chronicled in photos posted on Syer’s Instagram page, according to the district attorney.
Hart, who lives in Tarzana, California, has assisted the district attorney’s office with the investigation. A private investigator, hired by Hart, and police in New York City and Glendale, California, helped bring the alleged fraud to the point of criminal charges.
“This should serve as a cautionary tale for everyone. Regardless of whether you are a celebrity or not, anyone can fall victim to this kind of fraud. It is paramount to keep track of your expenses, check your credit reports and diligently keep your financial information to yourself,” Katz said.
Syer faces a 10-count indictment and if convicted could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.