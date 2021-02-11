X

Kevin Hart’s personal shopper has been accused of stealing millions from him

Kevin Hart Says He Was 'Immature' About Oscars Scandal Hart was criticized by the public after his anti-gay tweets from 2010 and 2011 resurfaced, causing him to step down as Oscars host in 2019. He's now speaking about his regret one year later. Kevin Hart, via Men's Health Hart addressed the controversy in this month's issue of Men's Health. Kevin Hart, via Men's Health Hart made similar comments on his Netflix docuseries, 'Kevin Hart: Don’t F--- This Up.' Kevin Hart, via Netflix Kevin Hart, via Ne

News | Updated 21 minutes ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Former employee of ‘Jumanji’ star allegedly purchased collectible dolls and jewelry with Hart’s money

The former personal shopper of Kevin Hart has been accused of fraud, allegedly stealing millions of dollars via the actor’s credit cards.

In a news release, Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Dylan Jason Syer, a 29-year-old from Long Island City, New York, has been indicted and arraigned on charges of larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, identity theft and scheme to defraud. The man is accused of making unauthorized charges and purchases with the “Jumanji” star’s credit cards between October 2017 and February 2019.

ExploreFrom 2020: Kevin Hart wants sex tape lawsuit dismissed because court documents were tossed on his driveway

“No one is immune to being targeted by fraudsters. This defendant, who owned a personal shopper business, used legitimate purchases to gain access and then allegedly continued to charge the actor’s credit cards for astronomical sums of money,” Katz said in a statement.

At the time of Syer’s arrest, authorities seized about $250,000 of cash and goods from the New York resident’s home. A total of more than $920,000 was allegedly authorized by Syer on Hart’s credit cards. An additional $240,000 of jewelry and watches were purchased at a high-end jewelry store in California.

Syer had reportedly used Hart’s financial information to make several luxury purchases including fine art, at least five Patek Philippe watches valued at more than $400,000 and multiple Bearbrick collectible dolls. Many of those purchases were chronicled in photos posted on Syer’s Instagram page, according to the district attorney.

Hart, who lives in Tarzana, California, has assisted the district attorney’s office with the investigation. A private investigator, hired by Hart, and police in New York City and Glendale, California, helped bring the alleged fraud to the point of criminal charges.

“This should serve as a cautionary tale for everyone. Regardless of whether you are a celebrity or not, anyone can fall victim to this kind of fraud. It is paramount to keep track of your expenses, check your credit reports and diligently keep your financial information to yourself,” Katz said.

Syer faces a 10-count indictment and if convicted could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.