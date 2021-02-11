Kevin Hart’s personal shopper has been accused of stealing millions from him

In a news release, Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Dylan Jason Syer, a 29-year-old from Long Island City, New York, has been indicted and arraigned on charges of larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, identity theft and scheme to defraud. The man is accused of making unauthorized charges and purchases with the “Jumanji” star’s credit cards between October 2017 and February 2019.

“No one is immune to being targeted by fraudsters. This defendant, who owned a personal shopper business, used legitimate purchases to gain access and then allegedly continued to charge the actor’s credit cards for astronomical sums of money,” Katz said in a statement.