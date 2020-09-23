Kentucky attorney general to announce decision in Breonna Taylor case

Celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor’s family have spent months pressuring Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was set to make the announcement at 1:30 p.m., according to reports.

The attorney general’s announcement comes a day after Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency due to the potential for civil unrest. Police have restricted access in the Louisville’s downtown area.

Other mayors of major cities also mobilized police forces in anticipation of the possible public reaction.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear cited the intense scrutiny of the Taylor case in Louisville and around the country as justification for the lockdown measures taken by Louisville police.

“The national attention here is so great, the potential for outsiders so significant, the possibility of someone taking something peaceful and trying to turn it into something that’s not, is all there,” Beshear said during his daily briefing Tuesday.

Last week, the city of Louisville settled a lawsuit from Taylor’s family for $12 million and pledged several police reforms as part of the agreement.