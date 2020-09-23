‘This is not justice;’ Social media enraged over sole Breonna Taylor indictment

Protesters across the country have demanded justice for Taylor and other Black people killed by police in recent months.

They're basically saying that shooting at #BreonnaTaylor WAS LIKE SHOOTING INTO THE AIR.



Black Lives could not matter LESS to these people. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 23, 2020

City officials began preparing Tuesday for protests and unrest as residents awaited the state attorney general’s announcement about whether he will charge officers in Taylor’s shooting death.

Breonna Taylor's killer, Brett Hankison, charged with Class D felony: wanton endangerment in the first degree, max of 1 to 5 years in prison. $15,000 cash bond. No other officers charged. Once again, our “justice” system shows it’s designed to protect the powerful. #BreonnaTaylor — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) September 23, 2020

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency due to the potential for civil unrest, hours after police said they would restrict access in the city’s downtown area. Police said they were trying to plan ahead of time to protect demonstrators and the people who live and work there.

Justice is not only blind, but racist too. #BreonnaTaylor — David ex Trump voter for Biden Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 23, 2020

On Tuesday, the Louisville Metro Police Department said it was placing barricades around Jefferson Square Park, where protests over Taylor’s death have been held, and the perimeter of the downtown area; allowing only pedestrians in the blocks immediately surrounding the park; restricting vehicle traffic in other areas of downtown and limiting access to parking garages.

this is NOT justice #BreonnaTaylor — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) September 23, 2020

“We recognize that this is an inconvenience, and will cause difficulty for those that live, work and have business downtown, and we apologize,” the department said. “However, public safety is our number one priority, and it would be irresponsible if we did not take preemptive action to preserve it.”

if you're raging re: #BreonnaTaylor, now is the best time to plug into abolitionist Black Feminist led movements. We can't be in Louisville, but we can uplift work ending this ever happening again, and embrace you into a supportive/healing pod. We will fight and keep us safe! — BYP100 (@byp100) September 23, 2020

Attorney General Daniel Cameron remarked earlier this month that “an investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a certain timeline.” Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder said the city had been in touch with Cameron’s office and was hoping to get some advance notice of any decision.

We must push to defund the police department that killed #BreonnaTaylor.



The goal here was ultimately not indicting these cops.



The non-indictment is absurd but we knew that would happen.



We can't trust the system to indict the very people it was designed to protect. — Preston “Just An Adjunct Professor of Law” Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) September 23, 2020

“As we all know in the reality of dealing with day-to-day situations, sometimes your plans go awry, so we have to plan ahead of time,” Schroeder said. He added the attorney general’s office “has certainly assured us they would try to the best of their ability to give us notice."

Taylor, a Black emergency medical worker, was shot eight times March 13 by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

What's the word for rage, lack of surprise, numbness, fear, resignation, and more rage wrapped into one unending saga?



Whatever that word is, that's what I'm feeling. #BreonnaTaylor — tré easton (@treeaston) September 23, 2020

Large protests over Taylor’s death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since have been peaceful, including a massive march outside the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. Celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor’s family have for months pushed Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.

Last week, the city of Louisville settled a lawsuit from Taylor’s family for $12 million and pledged several police reforms as part of the agreement.

On Monday, police had said the department canceled vacations and were setting up barricades in preparation for the decision.

Federal officials have closed the federal courthouse and other federal buildings for the week.

Meanwhile, an officer who was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend the night police entered her apartment wrote an email to fellow officers telling them that with their actions, Fischer and top police officials had “failed all of us in epic proportions.”

In the email, published by news outlets Tuesday and confirmed by his attorney, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly wrote, “I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night.”

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told police he fired one round after Taylor’s door was broken down and Mattingly entered. Walker said he did not know police were at the door.

Referring to protesters, Mattingly added that police officers should not be in a position “that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse and degrade you.”