What is first-degree wanton endangerment in Kentucky?

The jury announced that Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid of Taylor’s home on the night of March 13.

According to Kentucky state law, wanton endangerment in the first degree means a “person is guilty of wanton endangerment in the first degree when, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.”