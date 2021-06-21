Kennesaw to host Go Skateboarding Day at skatepark

The event will feature music, snacks and vendors. The Kennesaw Skatepark, located at 3140 Old 41 Highway NW, is a 40,000 square-foot concrete skatepark with a flow course and bowl. The park also features a skate plaza certified by the Street League Skateboarding Foundation, an organization founded in 2010 by pro skateboarding star Rob Dyrdek.

Go Skateboarding Day is essentially a holiday in skate culture. It was established by the by the International Association of Skateboard Companies (IASC) in 2004 as an event to promote the sport in major cities across the world. It has grown into a global celebration of skateboarding.