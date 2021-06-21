ajc logo
Kennesaw to host Go Skateboarding Day at skatepark

Kennesaw will be hosting its annual Go Skateboarding Day from 6-9 p.m. June 21 at Swift-Cantrell Skatepark, 3140 Old Highway 41 NW. The event is free and open to the public. (Photo provided/City of Kennesaw)
By Matt Bruce, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Skateboarding takes center stage tonight at Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw. Kennesaw Parks and Recreation is hosting the city’s annual Go Skateboarding day at the Kennesaw Skatepark from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 21.

The event will feature music, snacks and vendors. The Kennesaw Skatepark, located at 3140 Old 41 Highway NW, is a 40,000 square-foot concrete skatepark with a flow course and bowl. The park also features a skate plaza certified by the Street League Skateboarding Foundation, an organization founded in 2010 by pro skateboarding star Rob Dyrdek.

Go Skateboarding Day is essentially a holiday in skate culture. It was established by the by the International Association of Skateboard Companies (IASC) in 2004 as an event to promote the sport in major cities across the world. It has grown into a global celebration of skateboarding.

Monday’s event in Kennesaw is free to the public.

