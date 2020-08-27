Kennesaw Mountain park reopens visitor center, mountain road ahead of holiday weekend

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will reopen nearly all of its services ahead of Labor Day weekend, according to a National Parks Service announcement.
On Friday, the park will reopen its visitor center, including the museum, the bookstore and gift shop, and it will resume selling park passes.
On Monday, it will reopen the mountain road and its parking lot. The mountain road will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for vehicle traffic, including bicycles.
The theater inside the visitor center and the park’s shuttle bus will remain inaccessible due to public health concerns over the novel coronavirus.
The NPS is encouraging visitors to maintain social distancing, follow designated traffic flow patterns and wear masks while inside. Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is being reopened as part of the NPS’s phased approach to increase access and services following guidance from the White House and the CDC.
