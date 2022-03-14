Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Kennesaw 20-year-old critically injured in crash on I-75 in Cobb

Marietta police investigators are working to determine why the 20-year-old’s SUV came to a stop in the northbound lanes of I-75.

caption arrowCaption
Marietta police investigators are working to determine why the 20-year-old’s SUV came to a stop in the northbound lanes of I-75.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A 20-year-old Kennesaw woman was seriously injured in a crash early Monday after police say her car was hit by a pickup truck while stopped in the middle lane of I-75.

The wreck took place just before 3:30 a.m. near the Allgood Road overpass on I-75 North, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said in a news release. The woman’s 2021 Toyota Rav4 was stopped in the center lane. Investigators are working to determine why the 20-year-old’s SUV came to a stop in the travel lanes.

A 32-year-old Marietta man in a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado hit the back of the Rav4, McPhilamy said. The woman was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition. The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

No further information has been released about the incident and McPhilamy did not say if any charges or citations were expected. He did not share any additional details about the woman’s injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer R. Clark at 770-794-5364.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia couple arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
3h ago
MONDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: After chilly start, warming up with ‘wall-to-wall sunshine’
10h ago
Sam Massell, former Atlanta mayor, dies at 94
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top