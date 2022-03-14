Kennesaw 20-year-old critically injured in crash on I-75 in Cobb

A 32-year-old Marietta man in a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado hit the back of the Rav4, McPhilamy said. The woman was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition. The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

No further information has been released about the incident and McPhilamy did not say if any charges or citations were expected. He did not share any additional details about the woman’s injuries.