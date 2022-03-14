Kennesaw 20-year-old critically injured in crash on I-75 in Cobb

A 20-year-old Kennesaw woman was seriously injured in a crash early Monday after police say her car was hit by a pickup truck while stopped in the middle lane of I-75.
The wreck took place just before 3:30 a.m. near the Allgood Road overpass on I-75 North, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said in a news release. The woman’s 2021 Toyota Rav4 was stopped in the center lane. Investigators are working to determine why the 20-year-old’s SUV came to a stop in the travel lanes.
A 32-year-old Marietta man in a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado hit the back of the Rav4, McPhilamy said. The woman was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition. The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.
No further information has been released about the incident and McPhilamy did not say if any charges or citations were expected. He did not share any additional details about the woman’s injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer R. Clark at 770-794-5364.
