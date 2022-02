Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision for a state Supreme Court justice suprises some people.Kemp has tapped 35-year-old Andrew Pinson, a rising young star in the conservative legal world.The announcement came just three days after Chief Justice David Nahmias said he is retiring.There is probably no other lawyer in the state that Kemp’s administration worked closer with than Pinson.Pinson also clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas