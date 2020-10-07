Kemp says ‘Georgians have stepped up to the plate’ to fight coronavirus

But while Georgia has improved in both metrics since the peak, Georgia’s seven-day rolling average of new cases remains about double what it was at the low point at the end of May. The rolling average of people currently hospitalized is about 60% higher than in early June.

The rate of new coronavirus deaths reported last week also remains higher than the national average, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Health officials are concerned about the ongoing pandemic combined with the approaching flu season, according to Dr. Kathleen Toomey with the state Department of Public Health.

“Never has it been more important to get a flu shot,” she said. “We’re trying to prevent twin-demics of COVID plus influenza.”

Kemp and Toomey advised continued social distancing and masks, washing hands and following guidance from public health leaders.

