Kemp: Charges against Trump ’distracting’

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp provided his most extensive public comments to date about Trump’s indictment in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

In an interview with CBS News on Monday, Kemp called the charges against the former president “concerning” but also a “distraction.”

”It’s distracting from what I think people need to be focused on in the presidential race,” Kemp said. “And I also think that there’s a lot of people in the country, including myself, that are concerned about the fairness issue here on federal agencies like the FBI and the Department of Justice.”

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Kemp added that he doesn’t think the issue is top of mind for most people.

”Most people are concerned about inflation, they’re concerned about the border, they’re concerned about, ‘Am I going to have a job next year or next month,’ Kemp said. “That’s really what I believe Republicans really need to stay focused on, and not get bogged down in the politics of this indictmen

