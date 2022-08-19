ajc logo
X

Jury imposes $1.7 billion verdict, largest in state history, against Ford

A jury in Gwinnett State Court awarded the largest-ever verdict in the state on Friday, imposing $1.7 billion against Ford Motor Co. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Combined ShapeCaption
A jury in Gwinnett State Court awarded the largest-ever verdict in the state on Friday, imposing $1.7 billion against Ford Motor Co. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A Gwinnett County jury unanimously imposed a $1.7 billion verdict, the largest in state history, against Ford Motor Co. on Friday in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a 2014 rollover crash that killed a Middle Georgia couple.

Voncile Hill, 62, and her husband Melvin Hill, 74, died on a highway in Sumter County in 2014 after their tire blew out and their 2002 Ford Super Duty F-250 pickup rolled over. They were farmers traveling from their Macon County home to Americus to pick up a tractor part, said James E. Butler, of Butler and Davidson.

Butler is the lead attorney for the Hills’ adult children, Kim and Adam.

The children sued Ford and Pep Boys, among others. The jury determined Ford had sold 5.2 million “Super Duty” trucks with weak roofs that would crush people inside during rollovers. The flaw was present in all “Super Duty” models between 1999 and 2016, Butler said.

“The Hill family is thankful to the jury for their verdict, and glad to get this phase of the litigation over with, finally,” Butler said. “An award of punitive damages to hopefully warn people riding around in the millions of those trucks Ford sold was the reason the Hill family insisted on a verdict.”

Three-quarters of the punitive damages go to the state of Georgia, per state law for product liability cases.

The jury Thursday awarded Kim and Adam Hill more than $24 million for their parents’ wrongful deaths and pain and suffering. The jury determined 30% of the damages went against Pep Boys for installing the wrong size tires on the truck, causing the blowout.

Butler said evidence showed the wreck was survivable and the Hills died because they were crushed by the truck’s roof.

William Withrow, of Troutman Pepper, the lead attorney for Ford in the trial, did not return a message seeking comment.

The trial lasted three weeks. The case was first tried in 2018 but ended in a mistrial.

Attorneys submitted evidence of nearly 80 similar wrecks where people had been killed or injured when the trucks’ roofs crushed them during rollovers. Ford has declined to say how many similar incidents it knows of and never issued a recall, Butler said.

“These trucks have killed dozens, if not hundreds, of people,” Butler told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The punitive damages against Ford are nearly four times greater than the Georgia’s previous largest verdict 24 years ago, when another Gwinnett jury imposed $457 million against Time Warner and affiliates in a contract dispute involving Six Flags Over Georgia.

Bill Rankin contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented1h ago
Breaking: Judge denies Graham’s push to delay Fulton testimony
2h ago
Russia probe memo wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules
1h ago
Warnock receives housing allowance from Ebenezer, offsets Senate cap on salary
Warnock receives housing allowance from Ebenezer, offsets Senate cap on salary
Young Thug case: Witness in protective custody after document leak
The Latest
Atlanta’s 2022 homicide victims
3m ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts PSC elections on hold again
1h ago
After legal roller coaster, judge rules Democrat can stay in PSC race
5h ago
Featured
June 17, 2022 Atlanta: Deangelo Sanford throws down several bottles of water a day Friday, June 17, 2022 during his job as a sign man on the entry ramp to the Buford Connector from Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Sanford who works for North Georgia Concrete says the key to working through a heat wave is to, “Hydrate, find shade and keep your head on the swivel.” Atlanta is in the middle of a June heat wave. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says after Friday evening, the storm chance drops out of the forecast for the weekend and much of next week. Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the low 90s, but Lopez expects the reprieve will be short-lived. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
3h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
1h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top