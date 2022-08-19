Jury imposes $1.7 billion verdict, largest in state history, against Ford

Three-quarters of the punitive damages go to the state of Georgia, per state law for product liability cases.

The jury Thursday awarded Kim and Adam Hill more than $24 million for their parents’ wrongful deaths and pain and suffering. The jury determined 30% of the damages went against Pep Boys for installing the wrong size tires on the truck, causing the blowout.

Butler said evidence showed the wreck was survivable and the Hills died because they were crushed by the truck’s roof.

William Withrow, of Troutman Pepper, the lead attorney for Ford in the trial, did not return a message seeking comment.

The trial lasted three weeks. The case was first tried in 2018 but ended in a mistrial.

Attorneys submitted evidence of nearly 80 similar wrecks where people had been killed or injured when the trucks’ roofs crushed them during rollovers. Ford has declined to say how many similar incidents it knows of and never issued a recall, Butler said.

“These trucks have killed dozens, if not hundreds, of people,” Butler told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The punitive damages against Ford are nearly four times greater than the Georgia’s previous largest verdict 24 years ago, when another Gwinnett jury imposed $457 million against Time Warner and affiliates in a contract dispute involving Six Flags Over Georgia.

Bill Rankin contributed to this article.