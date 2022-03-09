Judge orders Brookhaven to pay millions over failed project

A DeKalb County jury has ordered Brookhaven to pay roughly $6 million over a failed project.The jury found the city intentionally derailed a 226-unit project along Buford Highway because the developer wouldn’t participate in what they called a pay-to-play kickback.The jury also awarded the developer attorney’s fees and ordered Mayor John Ernst and City Manager Christian Sigman to pay $200,000 each in punitive fees. .Simon Bloom, the developer's attorney, argued the city officials abused their positions of power and ignored multiple conflicts of interest.Burke Brennan, the city’s spokesman, said the City Council will consider its options to appeal the ruling