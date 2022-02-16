Judge in Georgia blocks vaccine mandate for Air Force officer

Filed last month, her suit names Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall III and Air Force Surgeon General Robert Miller as defendants. The Thomas More Society, a conservative Chicago-based law firm, is representing the officer.

“This is a great victory for religious freedom,” said Stephen Crampton, a senior counsel with the Thomas More Society. “It is disgraceful how the military in general has disrespected fundamental First Amendment rights.”

The vaccines, the officer says in her lawsuit, were “derived from or tested on (as part of their development) aborted fetal tissue.” She added that, as a Christian, she believes “abortion is a grave evil and contrary to her faith.”

The Pentagon and Air Force previously declined to comment on the lawsuit. But the Air Force says on its website that Pfizer and Moderna did not use fetal cells to manufacture their vaccines, though they were used in early research for them. This is not a new practice. Historic fetal cell lines were used in the research, production and manufacturing of many over-the-counter medications, according to the Air Force, including Tylenol, Pepto Bismol and Sudafed.

The officer appealed the Air Force’s rejection of her request for a religious exemption. And the Air Force surgeon general rejected that appeal, saying her job requires intermittent-to-frequent contact with others and that not getting vaccinated “would have a real adverse impact on military readiness and public health and safety.”

She is pursuing a separate civilian request for a religious exemption. And while that request is pending, according to her lawsuit, she can continue to work on the base, so long as she takes regular COVID-19 tests, wears a mask and maintains social distancing.