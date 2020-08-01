Judge halts commission’s ‘last call’ ordinance on Athens bar sales

A hearing on the case is scheduled for Aug. 6 in Norris’ courtroom, Athens Attorney Mo Wiltshire told the newspaper. Wiltshire, who represents a group of downtown bar owners, filed the restraining order in a lawsuit against the mayor and commission following its vote on Thursday.

“We’re seeking to stop the county from usurping the governor’s orders,” he told the Banner-Herald. “We’re all being encouraged to play by the rules. The governor sets those rules and the mayor and commission have encouraged us to play by the rules, but they don’t want to do that themselves. They want to pass their own rules, which they don’t have the authority to do.”