Joe Biden, Kamala Harris highlight American designers for Inauguration Day

President-elect Joe Biden matched a navy suit and navy overcoat from American designer Ralph Lauren, the same designer of first lady Melania Trump’s powder blue suit in 2017.

His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, wore an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress from emerging designer Alexandra O’Neill, who founded her own luxury womenswear label, Markarian, in 2017. She matched her outfit with a blue mask and wore her hair in soft waves.