Jobs and equal pay for those with disabilities focus of upcoming Advocacy Day

“Work is a top priority for most people and I would include people with developmental disabilities in that conversation,” said GCDD Executive Director Eric Jacobson. He said people with developmental disabilities can be productive members of the community, such as paying taxes, but they often encounter stigmas about their ability to perform a job.

Additionally, Jacobson said, there is the question of pay. In some places people with disabilities are paid less than minimum wage when they should be paid a fair wage equal to their co-workers who are doing the same job.