New photo shows happy reunion of Pres. Biden’s visit with Carters in Georgia

The Carter Center tweeted out a photo Monday night of President Joe Biden’s and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in Plains last week.
The Carters have ridden out the coronavirus pandemic in their brick home on the edge of their tiny hometown, and the Bidens made a special trip to see them during the presidential visit to Georgia.
Biden was a senator and close ally of President Jimmy Carter after he was elected.
In the most recent biography of Carter, “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life,” Jonathan Alter wrote that Biden was the first senator to endorse Carter in his bid for the presidency. “Biden would appear in dozens of states for Carter in 1976,” Alter wrote.
The president spoke of his close relationship with Carter in the new documentary “CARTERLAND” that premiered at the Atlanta Film Festival.
The 96-year-old former president and the 93-year-old former first lady were unable to attend Biden’s inauguration in January. It was the first inauguration both have missed since their days in the White House. All four are vaccinated, and chose to not wear masks for the photo. The Carters also have resumed attending their longtime church, Maranatha Baptist Church, where Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school for decades.