Biden and Carter rekindle a long friendship in Plains

“He showed us throughout his entire life what it means to be a public servant,” Biden said of Carter.

In the most recent biography of Carter, “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life,” Jonathan Alter wrote that Biden was the first senator to endorse Carter in his bid for the presidency. “Biden would appear in dozens of states for Carter in 1976,” Alter wrote.

“He joked that. at age 33, he was still two years shy of the constitutional age requirement to be president. So, since he couldn’t yet run himself, he was backing Jimmy.”

Some 44 years later, Biden would be elected president on the heels of a major endorsement from Carter. Carter, who is 96, did not attend the Democratic National Convention nor the inauguration, but in a recorded speech he praised Biden as someone with the “experience, character and decency to bring us together and restore America’s greatness.”

The confab on Thursday made a sort of history between the oldest sitting president met with the longest-lived former president. The two didn’t comment after the closed-door meeting, though Rosalynn Carter was seen with Biden as he departed.

Before the meeting, the motorcade route in Plains was lined with many of the town’s roughly 600 residents, some who waved Biden-Harris signs as the convoy rumbled by a sign that welcomed visitors to the home of “our 39th president.”

In the “CARTERLAND” documentary, Biden recalls the experience of meeting Carter and the exact date he backed sided with the Georgia governor over more establishment candidates from the Northeast.

“Mr. President, I’ll never forget March 25, 1976 -- that was the day I traveled to Wisconsin and became the first United States senator - the first elected official outside of Georgia -- to endorse you, Gov. Jimmy Carter, for president of the United States,” Biden said.

“Some of my colleagues in the Senate thought it was youthful exuberance on my part. I was exuberant. But as I said then, Jimmy’s not just a bright smile, but he can win and he can appeal to more segments of the population than any other person.”

In this picture is from June 14, 1977, Sen. Joe Biden (left) with President Carter (center) and someone else from the Delaware delegation. Credit: Courtesy Jimmy Carter Presidential Library Credit: Courtesy Jimmy Carter Presidential Library

Senator Joe Biden with President Jimmy Carter with First Lady Rosalyn Carter, June 1987. Steve Deal/AJC