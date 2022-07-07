Combined Shape Caption

James Caan, , 'Godfather' and 'Thief' star, , dead at 82.Caan's death was announced via Twitter on July 7.It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6, Statement, via James Caan's Twitter account.The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time, Statement, via James Caan's Twitter account.The cause of death has not yet been reported.James Caan's iconic acting career spanned more than six decades.Before he began acting in film, he worked in the theater making his Broadway debut in 1961 in a play with Peter Fonda. .Caan also worked in television and lent his voice to several video games.He is perhaps best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in the iconic film 'The Godfather' (1972), directed by Francis Ford Coppola.He is perhaps best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in the iconic film 'The Godfather' (1972), directed by Francis Ford Coppola.The role earned Caan an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.Caan's career was reignited with the film 'Misery' (1990) in which he played opposite Kathy Bates in her breakout role.Director Michael Mann cast Caan as the lead in 'Thief' (1981).Film critic Roger Ebert captured Caan's on-screen persona in his review of the film.Caan sees himself as a completely independent loner. , Roger Ebert, via 'Variety'.But we see him differently, as a lonely, unloved kid who is hiding out inside an adult body, Roger Ebert, via 'Variety'