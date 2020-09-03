‘It’s a wake-up call’ | Officials express concerns about Labor Day after Tybee Island drownings

Shawn Gillen, Tybee Island city manager, told news station WSAV he expects more than 30,000 people to arrive at the island’s shores this three-day weekend. With that volume, there may be lots of risky behavior from locals and guests.

“You get a bunch of knuckleheads as we did on the Fourth of July, a bunch of teenagers out there drinking all congregated shoulder to shoulder and there’s 200 to 300 of them. Don’t be surprised if the police show up and ask you to break up your group,” Gillen said.

With a busy weekend ahead, Sessions said safety should be at the forefront for those visiting the beach. Horseplaying, such as jumping off the pier, can lead to deadly outcomes, she said earlier this week.

FILE - Beachgoers enjoy themselves on Tybee Island. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

“If anyone sees anyone in trouble, please call 911; even a strong swimmer can get lost in the riptides,” Sessions said.

“As a friendly reminder, we want everyone to have fun this Labor Day weekend but to also be safe,” Sessions said. “We have recently added more signs and more officers to discourage those from jumping off the pier.”

Face masks are not required on the beach, but Sessions has suggested that visitors maintain social distancing.

“Come early and plan to leave early,” Sessions said. “Alcohol and swimming is not a good combination; if you drink, drink responsibly.”

According to Gillen, there aren’t any specific rules on Tybee Beach for swimming after dark but he said to stay close to shore and take someone with you. Gillen said he hopes the recent drowning tragedies will be a warning for his community this weekend.

“It’s a wake-up call. It’s something we take very seriously. Whenever we lose someone on the beach it’s very personal to us,” Gillen said.