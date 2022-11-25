It pays to read documents carefully when researching genealogy

Or, we rely on someone else’s abstract instead of checking the original wording to make sure key data isn’t missing.

Before I submitted a lineage paper, I was trying to confirm that Nicholas Christenberry, who died 1814, was the father of Moses, who died 1840, and that Moses was the father of William P. Christenberry. One Bible record from William’s eldest son was a transcribed copy from a previously transcribed copy. Someone had written that William was the son of Moses and Sarah. But is that proof?