Ismaili Council offers COVID-19 vaccine

The Ismaili Council for the Southeastern USA, working with Walmart, will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for eligible Georgians on Sunday.
The service is offered to those who have not received any vaccine, not people seeking a second shot.
Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
People can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Registration is required.
The vaccination event will be held at the Atlanta headquarters of Ismaili Jamatkhana, 685 Dekalb Industrial Way in Decatur.
The faith community has been active in getting more Georgians vaccinated. Demand for the vaccine has declined in the United States as other nations, such as India, struggle with rising hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.