Is Atlanta still the Black Mecca?

Atlanta is often called the Black Mecca, known for its rich culture, historic legacy, and Black excellence in business, politics, and music. But with rising income inequality and low economic mobility, is the city living up to its reputation? Follow Atlanta native and AJC senior reporter Gavin Godfrey as he uncovers the successes, struggles, and complexities of Black life in Atlanta in a new monthly series. Join the conversation. Hit us up on social — @itsuatl — or via email at uatl@ajc.com. We invite you to share your success stories, failures, questions, challenges, and experiences that speak to life in the "Black mecca."

Life in the Black mecca: We want to hear from you
Is Atlanta still America’s Black mecca? This native isn’t so sure

Hemp laws in Georgia are confusing. Here's what you can buy right now

Why Jai'Len Josey is an Atlanta artist to watch

NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX craft after nine months

Tornado Alley is shifting east. It's putting the South at greater risk

HS coach shoves student against wall in Hall County

