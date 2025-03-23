News

Is Atlanta still the Black Mecca?

Atlanta is often called the Black Mecca, known for its rich culture, historic legacy, and Black excellence in business, politics, and music. But with rising income inequality and low economic mobility, is the city living up to its reputation? Follow Atlanta native and AJC senior reporter Gavin Godfrey as he uncovers the successes, struggles, and complexities of Black life in Atlanta in a new monthly series. Join the conversation. Hit us up on social — @itsuatl — or via email at uatl@ajc.com. We invite you to share your success stories, failures, questions, challenges, and experiences that speak to life in the "Black mecca."

1:20