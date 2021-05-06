ajc logo
Investigators searching for woman accused of torching Family Dollar in DeKalb

Authorities said the blaze started when a woman walked into the Family Dollar and began setting items on fire.

Credit: DeKalb County Fire Rescue

By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
$10K reward offered in arson case

The search is on for a woman accused of setting fire to a DeKalb County dollar store Sunday evening, destroying the shop’s merchandise.

According to fire investigators, the woman walked into the Family Dollar on Covington Highway shortly before 7 p.m. and began torching products on the store’s shelves.

“The fire caused complete inventory loss for the Family Dollar store and smoke damage to neighboring businesses,” DeKalb fire Capt. Dion Bentley said, adding there were customers and employees inside at the time.

The woman is also accused of shouting threats in the parking lot of the Hidden Hills Village shopping center, which includes a tax service, nail salon, beauty supply store and Caribbean farmers market.

Arson investigators are offering a reward of up to $10,000 in the case.

Credit: DeKalb County Fire Rescue

Fire investigators on Thursday released surveillance photos of the arson suspect and announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to her arrest. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

