Help the AJC investigate 911 wait times

Atlanta has made strides to hire more workers and improve answer times but still has work to do. Last month, Atlanta Police Department Chief Administrative Officer Peter Aman updated city council members on efforts to improve efficiency.

“We need to make improvements significantly beyond this because there are still too many times you will call the 911 Center and actually end up on hold and sometimes for longer periods than we find acceptable,” Aman told council members.

