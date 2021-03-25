X

Investigation continues in deadly shooting at DeKalb store

A double shooting left one dead Wednesday night in DeKalb County.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The investigation continued Thursday into a double shooting that left one man dead outside a DeKalb County convenience store, according to police.

Officers were sent to the Food Mart on Flat Shoals Parkway around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Investigators believe there was a fight outside and shots were fired at two people, killing one. A second person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

One person was taken into custody, according to police. A DeKalb police spokeswoman declined to release the suspect’s name Thursday.

Late Thursday, the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office had not identified the man killed.

